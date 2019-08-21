Marcelo Bielsa insisted that Leeds United deserved their win over Brentford, which saw them return to the top of the Championship.

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to give Leeds a 1-0 victory, in a game of very few clear-cut chances.

However, Bielsa was convinced that his team were the better side – and was particularly impressed with their defensive work.

“We deserved to win. We dominated. We didn’t create a lot of great chances, but enough to make a difference,” he said.

“You never know with this type of game, which are on the limit. Sometimes in these games when you are looking for a goal you can concede.

“The team defended well and didn’t do anything bad. It was a physical, demanding game. The best moments were when we attacked.

“We defended well. The opponent didn’t have enough clear chances. When we are playing against one team with five strikers, with three players in the first XI and two as subs, so it’s something important to make the difference.”

Nketiah continued the good start to his loan spell at Leeds with the winning goal, but Bielsa was keen to avoid putting too much emphasis on the Arsenal man’s impact.

“When one striker scores with very few minutes, you cannot say a lot of things about this.”

However, the popular coach revealed that he may consider using Nketiah in a starting role, as part of a strike partnership with Patrick Bamford, soon.

“It depends on the needs of the game. According to the opponent and what they are doing, we may go with two strikers. Sometimes [playing] with a lot of strikers can have positive and negative impacts. They key is to read the game and make a decision game by game.

“It is important to play both together. They mix well. One is right-footed and the other left. Down the sides. Can play one in front and one in behind. They can make the link and make movements.”