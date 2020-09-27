Bielsa explains why Leeds deserved win at Sheff Utd; avoids Cantwell talk

Marcelo Bielsa insisted that Leeds deserved to beat Sheffield United, but refused to comment on speculation linking them with a move for Todd Cantwell.

Leeds left it late to win the Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane, with Patrick Bamford continuing his fine spell of form by heading in the winner in the 87th minute.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier had to make a couple of excellent saves to keep their opponents at bay. But overall, Bielsa feels Leeds’ performance warranted all three points.

“It was a just result,” Bielsa told BT Sport. “The first half was even. We could have scored, but we could have conceded and the second half was a lot better for us.

“We created a small, but just difference to deserve the victory. We managed to attack better we had six or seven opportunities and in that sense the offensive animation was better.”

After Leeds got the winner, Bielsa took Rodrigo Moreno off for Ezgjan Alioski. It was a peculiar decision, as the striker only came on at half-time.

Reflecting on that decision, ‘El Loco’ admitted he had made a mistake with their club record signing.

“A few minutes were left. I had to substitute Bamford or him and Bamford is a very useful player on the set pieces because he helps us defend them,” he explained.

“But it wasn’t a good decision because Bamford was tired and I should have left Rodrigo on the field.”

In those closing stages, Bielsa admitted he was anxious about proceedings.

He added: “When the game is finishing anything that happens at the end is very hard to modify, and in general all managers are very anxious towards the end of the game.”

BIELSA RESPONDS TO CANTWELL RUMOURS

In the buildup to the game, reports linked Leeds with Norwich star Todd Cantwell. They are looking to strengthen their attacking midfield options before the transfer deadline.

Since the final whistle, the PA news agency has revealed that Leeds have made a bid for the England under-21 international. Cantwell is not in Norwich’s squad for their Championship clash with Bournemouth on Sunday.

Leeds are yet to reach an agreement with club or player, amid talk of a £15m move.

And after the match, Bielsa said he would not comment on the player until Leeds confirmed his signing.

“We only like to talk about signings when they are actually made because a lot can happen during these moments,” Bielsa said. “So I don’t like to talk about signings until they are confirmed.”