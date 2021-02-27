Bielsa makes big Leeds dominance claim but points to worsening trend

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa admitted that his side’s attacking capabilities worsened as the second half against Aston Villa progressed.

Anwar El Ghazi, who is a former student of Bielsa, settled Saturday’s contest with a goal inside five minutes.

The Egyptian latched onto Ollie Watkins’ curled ball to finish, moments after Patrick Bamford and Raphinha had combined for a similar chance.

But while Leeds showed their attacking intent in the first half, they struggled to find their verve in the second period to break down Villa’s low block.

“We dominated 80% of game and defended well,” the Whites boss told Match of the Day (live blog, 19:52).

“The goal they scored was opportunism and the number 11 had a shot at goal and slipped and [Anwar] El Ghazi was coming from having struck the corner and he found the ball.

“In the first half we created enough chances to score a goal and they missed some chances.

“In the second half we defended better than in the first. But we attacked worse – we couldn’t finalise the attacks.

“The crosses were not precise, the final passes weren’t precise enough.

“It was a second half with sustained dominance throughout, more than the first half, it couldn’t be translated into a goal.”

Bielsa opened up further on his side’s second-half display, adding that his side ultimately deserved to win if either side had the chance.

Bielsa reckons Leeds deserved win

“We had the ball almost the whole of the second half but created little danger, we didn’t concede any counter attacks and lost the ball in the final third,” he told his post-match press conference (via Twitter).

“I think this was a game we didn’t deserve to lose, a draw would’ve been more logical and I think if there had to be a winner it should’ve been us.”

Leeds return to action next Monday when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham.

