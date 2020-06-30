Bielsa highlights Leeds ‘weak point’, provides Augustin update

Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds United’s “weak point” can’t be ignored after the Whites drew 1-1 with bottom of the table Luton on Tuesday evening.

The West Yorkshire side moved further clear at the top of the Championship despite the result. However, they were left to rue another wasteful display in front of goal after creating several chances.

A lack of ruthlessness has been a problem for Leeds throughout the season, often causing them to drop points in games they have dominated.

And speaking in his post-match press conference, reported on Leeds Live, Bielsa says that was what cost them the win against the Hatters.

“Luton did something right and positive. They played honest. Didn’t make fouls. The referee doesn’t have an impact in the match.

“What is true is we tried to score more and they had just one chance. The opponent needed one, two chances to score and we needed 12 chances at least.

“I think what happened is something good for our team. Played against a team defending with every player in the box.

“Allowed the opponent to shoot just twice. That is something positive for us, but we cannot ignore the lack of efficiency was a weak point.

“A match we should have won easily because it was even clearer than the match of Cardiff on the pitch.”

AUGUSTIN’S FUTURE

The Leeds boss also provided an update on Jean-Kevin Augustin, whose loan deal with the club looks to have come to an end.

Augustin joined the club on a six-month loan in January, but failed to establish himself due to several fitness issues.

Leeds did have an option to make his move permanent, but it appears they have not chosen to do so.

When asked to clarify the situation, Bielsa said: “At the moment I have nothing to form on this. Training so far without any problem.

“It’s a decision we will communicate when we take it.”