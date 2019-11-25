Bielsa lists two reasons Leeds have improved this season

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has outlined the two ways in which his side have most improved so far this season.

The Whites have appeared to have hit a solid run of form at a crucial stage in the season, with Saturday’s 2-1 win at Luton securing a third successive victory and leaving the club with just one defeat in their last eight games.

Leeds are currently second in the table but have four points more on the board than they did at the same stage last season, ahead of Tuesday’s trip to face an improved Reading at the Madjeski Stadium on Tuesday night.

Asked if he felt their improvement was done to their improvement in front of goal, Bielsa said: “Yes, we have a lack of efficiency regarding our chances.

“For each time in the last match we needed 16 chances to get two goals and the opponent just needed four chances to score one.

“That means that we have a lot to develop yet in our offensive play and in every mistake we have defensively we suffer the consequences.

“We have crossed 24 times before the first cross of them where they scored. And they crossed just once and they score.

“What we have to improve is the last pass from the middle or the sides and we have to pay attention, a lot when we defend because the opponent needs less than us to score.

“We cannot say that we have to correct this. because if the opponent has four chances when we have four times more, 16 chances, we cannot say that this is a mistake.

“But in the first 30 minutes of the first half we have played very well but until this moment they had one chance and we had just one chance.

“So there is a lot of information and we have to take care with how we analyse these details.”

So one place better with a better goal difference & 4 points more compared to this time last season. #lufc #mot pic.twitter.com/Ic3ifFcs7O — Smeddy lufc (@smeddy69) November 24, 2019

READ MORE ~ Bielsa on why Leeds handed Pablo Hernandez a deal until he’s 37

Asked to specify exactly where they had improved, Bielsa was able to pinpoint two areas in which they’d done better than last season.

“I think that last season, the level of the performance of the players was high. We had also the problem of efficiency last season and this year it’s similar.

“But probably last season we made more mistakes that in the current season we are not doing.”

Asked too how he had changed as a manager and the lessons he had learned.

“I am less involved in the sense that the development of the group. You don’t have to give too many messages to the players than last season. They have more interpretation. They need less messages from me,” he added.

“When I observes that the group is mature, an experienced group, I try to be less involved as it’s not necessary.”