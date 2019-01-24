Marcelo Bielsa refuses to label Leeds’ clash at Rotherham on Saturday as “must win” – but the Whites manager admits he wants to see his side perform better than they did at Stoke.

The Whites – perhaps distracted by the off-field furore surrounding ‘spygate’ had generated – slipped to a surprising 2-1 defeat at Stoke and in doing so put in their worst display of the season.

What made it all the more baffling for Bielsa was that the disappointing performance at the Bet365 Stadium had come just eight days after the club’s best display of the season – a 2-0 home win over Derby.

Leeds face another away day on Saturday, at Rotherham, and after confirming new signing Kiko Casilla would start in goals, Bielsa did admit he wanted better from his side.

Asked if the derby against the Millers was a must-win game, Bielsa calmly responded: “We have to win all games. The last result [at Stoke] doesn’t give more obligation to win.”

Asked about the display at Stoke and what had gone wrong, he added: “It was the worst of the season, following on from the best. It is difficult to understand.”

Leeds face another different challenge at Rotherham and asked for is thoughts on Paul Warne’s side, he said: “Usually Rotherham play long balls. They try to get second balls, they use long throw-ins and they rely on set-pieces. We have a different style. It’s not better than theirs and it’s not worse. They’ll try to play using theirs, we’ll try to play using ours.”

With the row over Spygate yet to be resolved and this week with it emerging that 12 Championship sides had signed a letter to ask the EFL to probe Leeds’ actions, Bielsa was asked whether he would like a quick resolution to the saga.

“What’s happening is the consequence of my behaviour,” he added.

“It doesn’t matter, we are already focused on football. It’s not about what I would like. I’m not in a condition to give an opinion on this.”

Bielsa was also asked about the tragic circumstances surrounding missing Emiliano Sala, the Cardiff City striker whose plane he was on has gone missing in the English Channel. The player is a fellow Argentine and the Leeds boss said he had managed against him and “what happened to him is very painful”.