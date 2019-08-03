Bielsa makes Leeds prediction ahead of Sunday’s season opener

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is confident he has the squad he needs to push for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship as he looks to Sunday’s season-opener away to Bristol City.

Leeds fell narrowly short of reaching the Premier League last season, dropping out of the top two places late in the season before being beaten by Derby in the first round of the play-offs.

Since then key man Pontus Jansson has left for Brentford, goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined Burnley and last season’s top scorer Kemar Roofe has been strongly linked with a move to Anderlecht as he enters the final year of his contract.

But Bielsa is happy with the resources available to him.

“I have a lot of confidence with the squad that I have at the moment,” the Argentinian said.

“We have three players for each position. Even though there are not 33 players, we have 18 players that are good enough to play in three positions differently.

“Last season Jack Clarke and Jamie Shackleton became involved and now they are more close to being part of the team.

“I hope and I am sure, at the end of the season there will be two players more, to assume the same role that Jamie and Jack now have.”

Whether or not he is about to leave the club, Roofe will miss Sunday’s match due to an injury, sidelined along with Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts.

Bielsa himself chose to stick around this summer, ignoring a break clause in his contract to take another shot at earning promotion.

“When you say Leeds United, you are talking about a big thing,” he said. “When you are talking about ‘Marching on Together’ it’s a sentence that is very clear, connecting everybody and this is something I feel.

“There are clubs better than Leeds United, but don’t have the feeling that unites everyone and the passion about the club.”

