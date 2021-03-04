Bielsa noncommittal over recovery progress of much missed Leeds man

Marcelo Bielsa says that Adam Forshaw is making the “maximum effort” to get back on the pitch for Leeds – but is noncommittal over when that may happen.

Forshaw is yet to play for Leeds since their promotion to the Premier League. Injuries have hampered his progress, with the midfielder only playing seven of the games in Leeds’ successful Championship-winning campaign in 2020-21 before suffering the setback.

He then aggravated the issue in February 2020, requiring hip surgery.

Currently in his fourth season with Leeds, it has been more than 500 days since Forshaw’s last appearance.

The 29-year-old has previously admitted he is hopeful of returning to play some part in Leeds’ first campaign back in the Premier League. However, it will be a slow process.

Bielsa has offered a glimmer of hope by revealing Forshaw is in a “positive moment” in his recovery, but knows patience will be key.

“I could not assure you,” he said when asked if there was any good news regarding Forshaw. “He’s been absent for a long time now.

“He’s in a positive moment in his recovery, but that moment has to be extended for a while longer without any setbacks.

“For this to allow him to return to competitive football, what is true is he works tirelessly and continuously. He makes the maximum effort to come back and play.”

Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa careful over rushing Kalvin Phillips back Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips will not be rushed back into action because they want to make sure his calf injury does not recur.

Leeds have had to deal with a few injuries in midfield this season. If fit, Forshaw could have been an option to relieve some of the pressure in that position.

Challenge ahead for Forshaw

If Forshaw does make a recovery before the end of the season, he will have to quickly get up to Premier League speed.

He previously spent one campaign in the top-flight with Middlesbrough, but returning to the division after such a long time out will not be easy.

“I would not be able to tell you this,” Bielsa said when asked how much of a challenge that will be for Forshaw. “It depends on his response every time.

“What I can say is he when he is healthy he has great quality.”

READ MORE: Bielsa lists four best Raphinha qualities – but wants one improvement