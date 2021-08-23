Bielsa offers Leeds star olive branch as Championship loan deal revealed

Leeds United winger Ian Poveda has joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan but still has a future under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

The 21-year-old was given plenty of game time in this summer’s pre-season. And it was thought he might play a part in first-team proceedings. However, reports emerged of a falling out between the youngster and manager Bielsa.

The exact details are unknown but he was immediately linked with an exit – temporary or permanent, per Football Insider. Rovers were mentioned as a possible destination and the deal has now been completed.

But it is just a loan and, with no option in the contract, it appears as though the Londoner will be given a second chance. Leeds director of football Victor Orta revealed the reasons behind the switch

“We feel Ian can make an impact here in the future and we’ve been very impressed with how Blackburn have developed players such as Harvey Elliott at Liverpool,” he said.

“We hope Ian can get some game time and come back to us next season ready to fight.”

Poveda no stranger to switching clubs

The England Under-20 ace joined Leeds from Manchester City in January 2020. He had enjoyed an extensive youth career, with spells at Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona and Brentford before arriving at City.

After three years in the Citizens’ youth setup he made his senior debut in January 2019. Pep Guardiola gave him a start in a 1-0 EFL Cup semi-final second leg win over Burton Albion.

But his route to the first team appeared blocked and he opted for a move to West Yorkshire. The Southwark-born starlet has enjoyed 20 outings for the Whites to date and three starts.

One of those came in the Premier League while he was given the nod in an FA Cup tie and EFL Cup match. The hope now is that Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will give Poveda plenty of opportunities to shine in the Championship.

Blackburn have made a steady if unspectacular start to the campaign. They have taken seven points from four games to sit ninth in the standings.

Wins over Swansea City and Nottingham Forest have helped keep them among the contenders. The next challenge is a trip to Teesside to take on Mowbray’s former club Middlesbrough.

And Poveda might be handed his debut at the Riverside Stadium.

