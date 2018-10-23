Marcelo Bielsa insists he is working hard to see Leeds return to their early season form after offering his thoughts on their recent struggle to claim wins.

The Argentinian made an instant impact at Elland Road with Leeds winning four of his first five games in charge to roar to the top of the Championship and set pulses races with their exciting brand of football.

However, a recent dip has seen Leeds slip to fourth ahead of Wednesday evening’s clash with struggling Ipswich, with Saturday’s defeat at Blackburn meaning they have now only won two of their last eight games.

Speaking at his press conference on Tuesday, Bielsa was honest in his appraisal of his side.

“In the first five games we won four. In the last eight games we only won two It’s impossible not to see a problem in this case. We are trying to make the right diagnosis, otherwise any correction would be a mistake. We have to change this cycle of results,” he said.

Asked why results had dipped, Bielsa explained: “From my point of view, the main reason is every time we need more chances to actually score one goal. At the beginning of the season we needed two or three. Now we need five or six. This is very important.

“The physical performance has always been a satisfaction. It has not been a problem to get the ball and impose a style.

“The main feature of our team is a creative one, not a combative one. We’re the second team regarding the number of goals scored and we are the first one with missed chances. The next team after us missed only 50 per cent of the chances we missed. We are less efficient.”

Bielsa was then asked if he thought Leeds played the best football in the Championship, but again he offered an honest opinion.

“Compared to (some of) the other teams, we’re not as good,” he added. “All the teams have ups and downs and we can’t say we’re good enough not to have ups and downs.

“I don’t take any satisfaction from being close to first. I see it as a missed opportunity.”