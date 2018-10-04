Bielsa offers two solutions after confirming injury to key Leeds star

Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed Barry Douglas will miss Saturday’s crucial clash against Brentford after the left-back sustained an injury against Hull in midweek.

Douglas, a bargain £3million signing from Wolves over the summer, has been an ever present for the Whites so far this season as Marcelo Bielsa’s side have roared to the top of the Championship table.

But with a tricky encounter against a promotion-hunting Brentford on the cards this Saturday, Bielsa has confirmed the Scot will miss out.

Confirming Douglas’ unavailability for the clash with the Bees, Bielsa told a press conference at Thorp Arch: “He won’t be available for this coming game.

“I think he will be available to play after the international break but I couldn’t assure you of that.”

The Argentine coach said he had two options in mind to step in for Douglas, with the versatile Stuart Dallas looking most likely.

Bielsa: “It’s a difficulty not to have all players available but we have the solution of Dallas and before Douglas arrived, he played an important role as a left-back.

“We also have Tom Pearce and without minimising the importance of Douglas we are always prepared.”

Douglas will join Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez, Gaetano Berardi and Patrick Bamford on the sidelines against Brentford, with the first three set to return against Blackburn after the international break.

Roofe has an outside chance of making the bench on Saturday.

Bielsa received some glowing praise from Hull counterpart Nigel Adkins on Tuesday evening, who stated the Whites were the best Championship side he had seen in years.

Responding to the praise, Bielsa said: “I thank him for what he said, especially when it comes from someone like him who knows the Championship. But it increases the obligation to justify the good words said about us.”

He continued: “I’m always grateful when people say nice things. But the (target) of these good words shouldn’t be me. It should be the players. When you reject good words, you can think that people are falsely modest. I hate false modesty.”

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport:

Who will finish the year as the No 1? Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic? (Tennis365)

Jack Collison: I was pretty much living my life on an ice machine (Planet Football)