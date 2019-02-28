Bielsa on why West Brom clash will be big stimulation to Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa insists Leeds will come out fighting against West Brom on Friday night and will do all they can to put the frustration of their defeat at QPR behind them.

United missed the chance to return to the top of the Championship after slipping to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening – and will be looking to make amends when third meets fourth in a crucial Elland Road clash on Friday night.

Talking about the quick turnaround, Bielsa insists Leeds will be ‘stimulated’ by the chance to make amends.

“After the loss against QPR the fact that we are playing right after against West Brom doesn’t make it difficult. It’s the opposite,” he told a media briefing on Thursday.

“After the loss against Queens Park Rangers, the fact we are playing straight after against West Brom, it’s a stimulation. It’s not a problem to play three games in six days.”

West Brom were 4-1 winners over Leeds earlier in the season and Bielsa refuted claims that result would have any impact.

“It’s difficult to say if it’s going to be a similar game. Hopefully we will have another result and we will try to be better than the opponent,” he said. “That was not the case in the first game.”

Discussing the strengths of Darren Moore’s side, Bielsa continued: “West Brom’s main skills are the quantity and quality of the offensive players.”

Bielsa, however, knows home advantage could be a help and has called on the fans to help the team.

“All the games are important, this one as well, and the fans have always come to the stadium,” he said of another Elland Road sell-out.

“And for us each game has capital importance.

“The fans always have a positive impact in the performance of the team.

“The value of that is that what we do has an impact on their emotions and we always receive a positive response when we make effort and we felt followed by the fans when we face adversity. Without their support we wouldn’t be the team we are.”