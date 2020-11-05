Marcelo Bielsa hopes a win at Crystal Palace on Saturday can bring some happiness to Leeds supporters, as he provided an update on four players ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park.

United go into the game looking to bounce back from Monday’s sobering 4-1 home defeat to Leicester.

The Whites had the chance to go third, but ultimately fell short as the Foxes stormed to the win.

Leeds missed record signing Rodrigo Moreno after he tested positive for coronavirus.

But they will hope to bounce back at Selhurst Park – as they seek their first top-flight win in the capital since November 2003.

Asked if the Spaniard was still self-isolating, Bielsa said: “The situation with Rodrigo will be evaluated next week.

“[Diego] Llorente and [Kalvin] Phillips won’t be available for the game on Saturday.

“The rest are in conditions to participate.”

When asked about Brazilian winger Raphinha, who also missed out on Monday, Bielsa added: “I haven’t decided just yet. We’re going to wait until tomorrow [Friday] to see if it is convenient whether we can count on him or not.”

Bielsa hopes to bring a smile to supporters’ faces as the country faces up to life in a second lockdown.

“It’s not my responsibility, or my job. But if we can help to bring some entertainment or make people feel better, than that would of course be great,” he said.

“But I can’t give you a better answer because there are some people for who watching football may not be able to heal their woes.”

Bielsa was then asked if Leeds players have a responsibility to adhere to lockdown rules.

“The players are also citizens and all citizens should abide by the rule,” he said.

“But perhaps I’m not the best person to talk as I once went to a supermarket without wearing my mask.”

