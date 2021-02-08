Bielsa reveals area of Leeds game that impressed him most in Palace win

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa had particular praise for one facet of his side’s game after their comfortable win over Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The home side gained a deserved victory over a poor Palace team to move into the top half of the Premier League table.

The hosts only needed three minutes before they went ahead as Jack Harrison’s strike from the edge of the penalty area took a big deflection off Gary Cahill and flew past Vicente Guaita.

Patrick Bamford, Raphinha and Pascal Struijk all had opportunities to double Leeds’ advantage in the first half.

But Bamford killed the game off early in the second half with a tap-in for his 100th goal in club football after Guaita had parried Raphinha’s fierce strike.

Speaking after the match, Bielsa told Sky Sports: “Not having conceded is important. We didn’t commit any errors that would facilitate their attack. Our offence game was good enough to get the two goals and we could have scored some more.

“Scoring at the beginning of the game is always important. We maintained our offensive conduct throughout the game.

“The most important thing is to show consistency. To have a period of the season where we have consistent results.

“The pitch is much better than it was previously. There are a couple of games now were they are adapting to the characteristics of the pitch. In the last game we slipped many times but in this one not as much.”

Bamford raves over ‘steal’ Raphinha

Bamford impressed again with his non-stop running, taking his goal well. However, it was the outstanding Raphina who stole the show in a Man of the Match display.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bamford admitted his surprise that Leeds were able to win the race for the winger.

He said: “He’s been a steal for Leeds. When players come in you can see straight away what quality they bring. He was top class and stood out right away.

“I’m surprised more established Premier League teams didn’t take a punt on him. He’s something special.”

Bamford also commented on reaching a century of career goals, adding: “The most important thing is getting the three points but it is nice to get to 100 career goals. It is probably long overdue but nice to get there.

“It is important to make your home ground like a fortress. It is kind of difficult with our pitch at the moment and we almost suit playing away but this was well deserved.

“Non stop running is first and foremost. You have to give 100%. The first job as a striker is to defend. You have to apply the pressure. Also costly mixing it up.

“It is physically demanding, I am not going to lie but it has developed me into a much stronger person and player.”