Marcelo Bielsa has given little away on Leeds’ interest in Che Adams amid reports the striker wants to quit Southampton and move to Elland Road this month.

Bielsa is on the hunt for a new attacker after Eddie Nketiah’s return to Arsenal left Leeds with just Patrick Bamford as their only recognised centre forward.

Reports have strongly linked Leeds with a move for Adams, who only joined Saints in a £15million deal from Birmingham over the summer, but has found his first-team chances limited thanks, in no small part, to the excellent form of Danny Ings.

According to The Athletic, the 23-year-old is keen to make a move to the Yorkshire club after failing to make his mark on the south coast and with Leeds looking like a good bet to end their long wait to return to the Premier League.

The source claims that if Bielsa could land the loan signing of Adams, it is likely that it would include the option to keep the player on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Addressing speculation that Leeds were in for Adams, Bielsa told a press conference on Thursday: “I don’t like to make reference to hypothetical options or options we don’t know will come.”

When asked more specifically abut the need for attacking reinforcements, Bielsa added: “We need one striker as soon as possible. If we find the ideal player, good. If we don’t find the ideal player then we will find a solution.”

Former Sheffield United forward Adams has a good pedigree at Championship level, scoring 22 goals and setting up five in 48 appearances in all competitions last season.

But the forward has struggled to make the step up to the top flight this season, assisting two whilst failing to find the net in all competitions.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is, however, said to be opposed to allowing the forward to leave, despite him not being a regular starter at the club, and it could be that Adams himself may have to force the issue if he is to secure a move to Elland Road.

Nketiah, meanwhile, will likely choose between three clubs after almost half the Championship expressed an interest in signing him this month from Arsenal.