Bielsa pinpoints the gamechanging moment in surprise Leeds defeat

Marcelo Bielsa bemoaned the fact that Leeds United didn’t take advantage of their best spells in the game as their promotion hopes were dealt a blow by QPR.

Leeds missed the chance to return to the top of the Championship as they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at QPR, with Luke Freeman scoring the only goal.

Bielsa said: “We didn’t take advantage of the first half. In our best moment in the first half we had Liam Cooper out so we couldn’t dominate as we had been doing.

“In the first half, apart from the first minutes, our team started to dominate the game and create pressure until the last 10 minutes where Cooper was absent we couldn’t keep dominating.

“The goal was arriving to maturity at that moment, but our project stopped with having Cooper out. In the first five minutes they had five good minutes, with energy at the beginning, and it was the same case at the beginning of the second half and they scored the goal.

“From that moment the game changed, it was not as natural as it as before. They could counter-attack and they created danger. For us, it took a while to build the game and create chances to score. In the final minutes the game was different than it was because we couldn’t elaborate attacks.”

Bielsa also revealed why he waited so long – until the 81st minute – to bring Izzy Brown on.

“In this kind of game it was hard for Izzy Brown to play well with short spaces he couldn’t combine and use the association play. The minutes he played showed this kind of game was not for his features. Of course I’m not saying he’s responsible for it and I am surprised you are asking me this question because Tyler Roberts and Pablo Hernandez were leading the team after the first minutes of the second half. The decision to put Izzy Brown in was an extreme decision to try to change the result.

“I don’t think I should have put him in before. I did the change to try to make something different, but he had few possibilities to change the development of the game. If you look at the game, the player who took us closer to the goal was Tyler Roberts and he has totally different features to Izzy Brown.”