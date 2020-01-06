Bielsa pinpoints why Leeds failed to spring FA Cup shock at Arsenal

Marcelo Bielsa was left to rue Leeds’ second-half performance as they crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Arsenal on Monday night.

Bielsa’s men dominated their Premier League opponents in the first half, but the Gunners put in a much-improved performance to book a trip to Bournemouth in the fourth round thanks to Reiss Nelson’s strike.

After the game, the Argentine told the BBC: “What we needed to do in the match is repeat what we did in the first half.

“The first half of the team was very, very positive for us.

“In the second half the control of the match changed a lot.

“In the first half we pressed the opponents’ defence more and were able to attack fast. We couldn’t do that in the second half.”

Meanwhile, Leeds could still be in with a chance of landing Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster on loan, following a breakdown in talks between Swansea City and Liverpool, it is claimed.

Swansea and Liverpool were in advanced talks over the possible signing of the forward on loan but negotiations have come to a standstill.

According to The Independent, the two clubs have disagreed on Liverpool’s game time demands and Brewster’s personal demands.

The game time demands would allow Liverpool to fine Swansea should Brewster not receive enough game time – something the Reds had previously imposed on Bristol City in 2018 when the Robins didn’t play on loan midfielder Ryan Kent.

Swansea are also said to have been opposed to some of Brewster’s personal details such as goal bonuses. Read more…