Bielsa pinpoints why Leeds have emerged from their poor stretch

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa revealed the reason why Leeds have once again showed the form that will surely now see them return to the Premier League next season.

The Whites came into the clash on the back of four successive league victories, but with local rivals Huddersfield in town, a feisty scrap was predicted.

Instead, Leeds emerged victorious 2-0 in a relatively comfortable encounter, with the victory catapulting them to the summit of the Championship after promotion rivals West Brom failed to win at Swansea.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Bielsa said: “It was a match where we defended well. We didn’t receive real chances, just the one in the first half. In attack we could have scored maybe one more goal. Anyway the team did very well in attack as well.”

Midfield general Kalvin Phillips was absent from the matchday squad, meaning centre-back Ben White stepped up into the advanced role.

Regarding Phillip’s absence, Bielsa said: “Yes, until yesterday he had a lot of possibilities to play, but yesterday, finally, we decided not to play him.”

[Serious?]

“It is not serious. The last match he had a limit, but supported well the pain. Felt more uncomfortable this week, but hope to be back next week.”

On the impressive job White put in in the unfamiliar role, the Argentine added: “If he plays 10 or 15 matches in this position he will have impact in the same way he does at centre-back.

“For one centre-back it is a very good opportunity to play as a possession midfielder, and it is necessary.

“For one positional midfielder it is necessary to play as a centre-back. These positions are close to each other and one player can play in both during the play.”

Striker Patrick Bamford got on the scoresheet, something he hasn’t achieved with the regularity many Leeds fans would’ve liked this season.

Bielsa was understandably pleased for his striker: “Happy for him. Centre-forward needs to score and he couldn’t do it for a long time. Today he scored a typical goal from one centre-forward. It is going to be useful for him.”

Regarding what has changed to bring about Leeds’ remarkable run of form after a sticky patch post-Christmas, Bielsa pointed to their greater efficiency in both the defensive and attacking thirds.

“I don’t realise difference in performance. I can see a difference in efficiency,” he said.

“In both periods the team was attacking well. There are moments where you defend well and concede. There are moments where you attack well and don’t score. The team in defence and attack had a similar average in both periods.

“Now we score easier and we avoided the opponent scoring, but the performance and style is similar. What happens in both boxes is different.”