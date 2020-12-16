Bielsa praises ‘efficient’ Leeds display; pleased by two star attackers
Marcelo Bielsa was pleased by Leeds United’s clinical second half performance in their emphatic 5-2 win over Newcastle United.
Leeds scored four goals after the break, three of them in the final 15 minutes, as they claimed three morale-boosting points.
It comes at a time where the Whites’ threat going forward has been under the spotlight. Having scored 12 goals in their first six games, they had netted just five in the six that followed before meeting the Black and Whites.
But Leeds had five different goalscorers as they found their rhythm in attack once again.
Reacting to the result Bielsa told Amazon (as cited on BBC Sport): “I’m happy because it was a good performance. Especially offensively because we were constantly creating chances.
“In the first half we weren’t very efficient, but we were more so in the second half.
“The construction of the attack depends a lot on the individuality of the players.”
Praise for summer signings
Bielsa also revealed he is happy with how recent recruits Rodrigo and Raphinha have performed since joining.
Rodrigo got on the scoresheet against Newcastle but both produced bright performances at Elland Road.
When asked about how he feels they have settled in at the club, Bielsa said (via Yorkshire Evening Post): “They have been with us three, four months now and the adaptation is going how we would like,” he said.
“As [Rodrigo] gains more minutes he improves every time and he had lots of incidents.”
Rodrigo, signed from Valencia, has two goals in 11 appearances. Raphinha, meanwhile, has scored once in eight outings.