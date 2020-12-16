Bielsa praises ‘efficient’ Leeds display; pleased by two star attackers

Marcelo Bielsa was pleased by Leeds United’s clinical second half performance in their emphatic 5-2 win over Newcastle United.

Leeds scored four goals after the break, three of them in the final 15 minutes, as they claimed three morale-boosting points.

It comes at a time where the Whites’ threat going forward has been under the spotlight. Having scored 12 goals in their first six games, they had netted just five in the six that followed before meeting the Black and Whites.

But Leeds had five different goalscorers as they found their rhythm in attack once again.

Reacting to the result Bielsa told Amazon (as cited on BBC Sport): “I’m happy because it was a good performance. Especially offensively because we were constantly creating chances.