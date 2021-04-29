Marcelo Bielsa insists he has no plans to play Kalvin Phillips in a more advanced midfield role for Leeds United, following a claim he could influence games even more playing further forward.

The Whites go into Saturday’s game at Brighton on the back of an excellent run of form. They are now unbeaten in six Premier League games, having beaten Manchester City and drawn with Liverpool and Manchester United in their last two. But a clash at Brighton represents a different challenge. Indeed, the Seagulls were 1-0 victors at Elland Road in a drab encounter earlier this year.

However, Leeds travel to the AMEX buoyed by their recent form. The draw against the Red Devils showcased what a brilliant player Phillips has become.

The England midfielder nullified the threat of Bruno Fernandes and had a growing influence on the match as it progressed.

That has led to claims Phillips should be used to affect play further forward.

And while Bielsa admits he could play there, Leeds are more blessed for options at No 8, meaning Phillips is likely to stay where he is.

“[Robin] Koch can play as defensive midfielder or as a centre-half. He is excellent option in either. He played very well at centre-back and can play well as defensive midfield also. He’s being considered for either function.

“As for Phillips [playing further forward] it’s an option, but needs more time to verify.

Phillips: I gave Bielsa an England shirt! Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips reveals he gave boss Marcelo Bielsa an England shirt after he made his international debut against Denmark this week.

“For Kalvin, it is easy to play as DM or defend as centre-back. To play as mixed midfielder [8] – a position he has played and done this for England.

“For us, as an option, it is less verified for us because we have [Stuart] Dallas and [Mateusz] Klich, which I have ahead of him here, but of course he can be an option.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Bielsa wants strong finish

Bielsa hopes Leeds can carry on their fine form through to the end of the season.

However, despite a great set of results in April, Bielsa is taking nothing for granted against Brighton.

“To predict results is impossible,” Bielsa added in quotes transcribed by Leeds Live. “We are never going to do nothing more than give 100 per cent for the next game.

“In every game there are arguments which need to be taken into consideration.

“The hypothesis you open, we will consider them if they present themselves in the analysis of the next game. With regards this weekend’s game, the reality is the same we have been carrying all season. ”

READ MORE: Bielsa gives worrying update on Raphinha as Leeds absence continues