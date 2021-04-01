Chivalrous Bielsa has ‘only praise’ for Leeds predecessor Heckingbottom

Marcelo Bielsa insists the man he succeeded at Leeds United, Paul Heckingbottom, deserves recognition for the job he did at Elland Road.

Bielsa’s status as a legend at Leeds is certain after he led the club out of their Championship slumber and into the Premier League. What makes the job Bielsa did so miraculous is that he achieved their success with the nucleus of players he inherited at United.

Now the man he succeeded is back in West Yorkshire on Saturday for what will be a keenly-contested derby.

Heckington has been handed the Blades reigns on a temporary basis until the end of the season. Survival for the basement boys looks a long-shot at best. Yet despite their place at the bottom – and with just four wins all season – Bielsa knows Leeds will have a tough afternoon.

Heckingbottom’s stint at Leeds didn’t even last four months. He was disposed of as the plan made ambitious plans to bring in Bielsa.

Yet Bielsa has only praise for the man he replaced at Elland Road.

“The people who remain at the club and worked under him, they have a very good concept of the work he did here,” Bielsa said. “I have only heard praise for the time he was here.

“After the time it takes for players to mature and get the best of their abilities. They happen in different moments. What I value a lot is a great portion of the players, the base, were here when he was around.”

Leeds will be Heckingbottom’s third game in charge of the Blades. He suffered a 5-0 home loss to Leicester and a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in his previous two games.

However, Bielsa is reading little into those results.

“They were two different games. Two games is not enough to observe major changes. It’s very difficult a coach can generate big changes in such a short space of time. Clearly, the game against Chelsea was a game of a very good level.”

Bielsa outlines Leeds expectations

Leeds face the Blades knowing a win can lift them back into the top half of the Premier League.

Talking about their hopes for the remainder of the season, Bielsa added: “There is still a lot to play for and a lot to show. Every game at this level is a test.

“The objectives are always linked to imposing yourselves in the next game. Whatever the position in the table. There’s no position in the table that exempts you from exerting less effort.”

