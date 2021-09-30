Marcelo Bielsa insists he has no troubles sleeping, nor is concerned that Leeds United could be relegated amid suggestions from some that the club’s place in the Premier League is at risk.

The Whites face Watford on Saturday chasing a first Premier League win of the season. They will also be looking for better luck than last Saturday when a last-gasp goal condemned them to a narrow 2-1 loss to West Ham.



As a result, Leeds go into the game in the bottom three of the Premier League. They also do so knowing two first-team stars face a longer-than-expected spell on the sidelines.

But when asked if he’s concerned about Leeds’ state, the Argentine insists he’s still sleeping normally. Furthermore, he has hinted that Leeds haven’t got quite what they have deserved in some games.

“Nor one thing or the other, I sleep normally,” Bielsa answered when asked if he was concerned. “Always have the hope we can win every one of our games. Forced to do every time we player is deserve to impose ourselves.

“Not always deserving is synonymous with obtaining, but a lot easier to get what you’re looking for when you deserve than when you don’t. Football has that particularity where it gives those who don’t deserve it.”

One theory suggested this season is that Leeds’ players have lost their confidence and swagger of last season.

Speaking in quotes cited on Leeds Live, Bielsa though has a firm message for the those claims.

“Our players have not lost confidence. There is no need to restore something already there. We do it in every case to perceive the errors and correct them.”

Bielsa knows importance of Leeds win

With Leeds winless so far, however, he knows there is a lot at stake against the Hornets.

“It is always important to win, especially when you’ve gone six games without winning,” he said. “If you occupy the bottom three, even more so.

“Other reference is performances have been opposite to these negative aspects and it’s important to come back from this situation.”

On Watford, Bielsa added: “[They’re] A solid team. Combative. Players of experience. Fundamentally complicate their development of the opponent.

“They have forwards who are quick and can surprise you. Compliment to the defensive aspect by being hard to get in behind.”

