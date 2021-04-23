Bielsa confirms Raphinha decision for Man Utd; plan to get Leeds revenge

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa says that star man Raphinha has not yet returned to training and is unlikely to feature against Manchester United.

The Brazilian has not played since being on the end of a heavy challenge from Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho. The clash happened right at the death in Leeds‘ 2-1 win, but left the Whites man in pain. As such, he missed the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Elland Road on Monday.

Bielsa would like to welcome the star signing back into the fold for Sunday’s clash with the Red Devils.

However, speaking in Friday’s pre-match press conference, the manager insisted that he has not yet begun training.

Asked for an injury update on his players, he said: “With Raphinha we are controlling his evolution on a daily basis. And up until now he hasn’t recovered sufficiently to be able to train again.

“Rodrigo is in the last stages of his recovery but not well enough to feature this weekend.”

Leeds are back at Elland Road again for their second meeting of the season with their big rivals.

However, Bielsa’s men have a point to prove after losing 6-2 to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in December.

Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper scored for the visitors that day, but they ultimately proved to be consolations.

Indeed, Scott McTominay’s brace – the earliest in any match in Premier League history – set the hosts on their way.

Bielsa targets Leeds revenge on Man Utd

Asked how he will look to put in a better display against Man Utd, Bielsa said (via Leeds Live): “For every game we go into it trying to score and trying to avoid conceding.

“Of course what happened in that last game is present in our minds. The measures to try and avoid conceding goals they have some tactical aspects and they have to implement the ideas and try to impose them.

“You have to recognised the characteristics of the opponents forwards and try to organise our players on the field so they can pick up the protagonists.

“We try to match them up with players in our team who are up to the challenge of neutralising them.”

Man Utd midfielder Fred labelled the clash with Leeds as the ‘English Clasico’ in his pre-match preview.

Bielsa said of the rivalry: “I know perfectly what it means to play in a classic game.

“I know the effect that the result will have on the emotion of the people.”

