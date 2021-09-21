“The performance was average. It was difficult for us. We conceded too many chances to the opponent.”

However, the Leeds boss had words of praise for his young stars, who he felt handled the occasion very well.

One of those, Charlie Cresswell, was playing for only the second time of his career for the senior side.

And he was arguably Leeds’ best player on the night, with Bielsa adding: “He made few errors and showed good distribution. It was difficult at the back for all of our players to get the ball from defence to attack.”

Asked if he was pleased to see Leeds progress, he added: “Yes. But that doesn’t change my point of view on the performance.

With the match going straight to penalties, Bielsa admitted he soon decided who would take the penalties and in what order.

“They showed personality and character,” he added.

“Gelhardt had missed his last two penalties, he took on board the responsibility and managed to score. McKinstry also had to take one in the most decisive moment and they showed character.”

Bamford and Ayling fitness updates

Leeds travelled to London without regulars Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling, who were both carrying knocks.

The duo remain touch and go for Saturday’s match against West Ham.

And the Leeds boss remains unsure if the pair will recover in time.

“Bamford has an injury in his ankle and Ayling in his knee,” he said. “Whether they play is subject to the evolution of their recoveries.”

