Bielsa provides Bamford injury update after Leeds striker hobbles off in Bristol City win

Marcelo Bielsa revealed that Patrick Bamford could be available to return for Leeds United for Tuesday’s clash with Reading, despite picking up an injury in the Whites’ latest win.

The striker scored the only goal as Leeds beat Bristol City 1-0 to move back into the automatic promotion places in the Championship, but was forced off with an injury in the second half.

Bielsa hopes that the injury to Bamford – in addition to a knock suffered by Kalvin Phillips – is nothing too serious, although he admitted he could have taken the striker off sooner.

He said: “We’ll see by Tuesday how they are. They will be available, I think. It wouldn’t be convenient to anticipate their real situation.

“I could have taken the decision I took earlier. For us, the movements in the pitch, we need to make movements in the pitch to attack and press the opponent.

“Bamford is very important in this. Because he’s important I didn’t want to take him out of the game. I saw his performance weakened us a little after the goal he scored.

“Sometimes when you know a player is important you resist the temptation of taking him out of the pitch. As he was not 100 per cent, his performance decreased.”

Bielsa then clarified the nature of Bamford’s injury.

“A kick. An impact which produces pain. It prevented him from reaching his maximum speeds.

“No, not a muscular injury. Perhaps I am not the right man to answer the question.”

Overall, the Leeds boss was impressed with the maturity his side showed to close out the game.

“In the first hour of the game we could have had a different score,” he said. “In the last 15 minutes the opponent could have drawn the game.

“We played a different game, regarding the style we want to use. In the last 20 minutes we didn’t have the ball. The opponent played in our box with aerial balls. In the box the possibility of making a mistake is higher.

“The consequences of mistakes are different. The team showed a lot of experience in the last 20 minutes. We would have wished to create more danger in the last 20 minutes of the game. We couldn’t launch counter-attacks and the feeling it was a 50-50 game increased.”

