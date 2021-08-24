Bielsa tips forgotten Leeds man to shine after return in Carabao Cup win

Marcelo Bielsa has tipped a forgotten Leeds man to shine this season following the 3-0 win over Crewe in the Carabao Cup second roid on Tuesday evening.

Jack Harrison fired a late double as Leeds sealed their place in the third round with a hard-fought win. Skipper-for-the-night Kalvin Phillips finally broke Crewe’s stubborn resistance deep in the second half and Harrison sent a full house at Elland Road home happy with two more in the closing stages.

Speaking after the game Bielsa said: “It took a long time to score. We missed a lot of chances in a very contested game.

“Even though [Crewe] created little, they disputed everything.”

Adam Forshaw played 60 minutes during the win – his first game since September 2019 because of injury.

And Bielsa added: “Forshaw is very well prepared. He’s sacrificed a lot in the last 2 months.

“If he keeps healthy and progressively acquires the competition’s rhythm he has all the virtues to shine.”

Dutch outfit tracking Leeds starlet

Meanwhile, Leeds could face a raid for one of their highly-rated youth prospects, but the move might be blocked by boss Marcelo Bielsa, a journalist has claimed.

Bielsa has often given opportunities to young players during his time in charge of the Whites. Midfielder Jamie Shackleton, for example, graduated from the club’s academy and was handed his professional debut in the Argentine’s first season in charge.

He has since gone on to rack up 64 first team appearances. The latest of these came as a substitute in the weekend’s draw against Everton.

One of those from the latest crop of youngsters who Bielsa has taken a shine to is Cody Drameh.

Drameh is a 19-year-old right-back who joined the club on a four-year deal last summer.

After the move from Fulham he went on to make 23 appearances for Leeds’ under-23 side last season.

Since then he has not only featured in pre-season for the first team, but also found himself on the bench at the weekend alongside Shackleton.

His progression has reportedly caught the eye of Eredivisie side Cambuur. Journalist Andor Faber tweeted they are ‘preying’ on Drameh.

It’s possible the youngster came onto their radar after playing in the Netherlands during pre-season. He appeared in a friendly against Ajax.

However, Faber also said there may be a spanner in the works. That is the belief he could get playing time at Elland Road this season.

Luke Ayling looks to be the only main option Bielsa has at right-back currently aside from Drameh.

