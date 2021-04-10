Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa admitted his side were “dominated” in an honest post-match interview before reaffirming what their targets are.

Leeds secured a remarkable victory over the would-be champions despite being a man down for an entire half. The versatile Stuart Dallas was the star of the show, coolly slotting home the winner through Ederson’s legs in injury time to secure a famous victory.

Liam Cooper had earlier seen red after catching Gabriel Jesus high on the leg.

The Whites defended resolutely, however, and punished the hosts to bag three points that leaves them just four points off the Europa League places.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Bielsa said: “The value of the victory increases because it was achieved in a game where we were dominated and demanded character, effort and personality.

“I think we have to link the victory to the spirit of the players. The spirit of all the players added together creates a uniform effort. It’s very difficult to win games like today. I think we deserved it but the fair thing would have been for City to win it because they had the dominance and the chances.

“From the adversity and effort of the players it was emotional for me. It was a rebellious team. They weren’t resigned to lose what we at play.

“I value a lot the English refereeing and with the added factor of VAR all the decisions are justified.

“New targets? No. The target is always to impose yourself in the next game and in accordance to the results we take, it will leave us in a position we deserve to be.”

“We showed a different side” – Dallas

Man of the match Dallas also spoke to the press, telling BT Sport: “It is a great result for us. It was tough out there. It is hard enough with 11, never mind 10.

“We defended really well and kept them to very few good chances. We knew if we could have a bit more composure we could get one chance. You hope Raphinha going through is the one but I managed to get on the end of one. I saw it opening up.

“Against these teams you don’t get chances so you need to be clinical. I think I took one touch and closed my eyes.

“We came with a game plan we always have but going down to 10 that changes. We are man to man so that changes. We dug in and showed a different side to us. We have been criticised has our defending but we stood up.

“I haven’t seen it (the red) back yet. He won the ball but has left something on him., He gave the referee decision to make. But we had to get on with it.

“You should never give up. Down to 10 and they equalise. But we managed to find something. It is about how much you really want it.”