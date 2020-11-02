Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa refused to take the blame after watching his side suffer a 4-1 home defeat to Leicester on Monday night.

Youri Tielemans struck twice as the Foxes recorded an emphatic win at Elland Road to move to within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Jamie Vardy was involved in the Foxes’ first three goals – teeing up Harvey Barnes within two minutes for the opener after a woeful back pass from Robin Koch.

Tielemans netted Leicester’s second – pouncing on a rebound from Vardy’s diving header – before Stuart Dallas’ cross flew all the way into the net for Leeds after half-time.

But Leeds’ response in the second half was stumped as Vardy netted a third for Leicester. Tielemans then scored from the spot in stoppage time.

After the game, Bielsa admitted his side paid for their poor start to the game.

He told BBC Sport: “In the first 30 minutes we defended poorly and after we didn’t create enough danger. That is one of the main responsibilities of the manager.

“I am not taking the blame, just stating the players were not correctly distributed. The players are disappointed.

“Every game is an opportunity to recover, especially after a defeat.

“We had an hour to attack the last 15 minutes of the first half and whole of the second half. But we couldn’t manage to cause any harm or damage to their defence.

“We didn’t create enough chances given the possession we had over this hour. The team lacked impact.

“We knew we were going to face a challenge like we did. The help I gave the players with regards to defending better and attacking better, I didn’t give.”

Dallas sets Leeds landmark

Stuart Dallas became the first Northern Irish player to score for Leeds United in the top-flight since Nigel Worthington against West Ham in December 1994.

He told Sky Sports: “There is a lot we can learn from this game. There are lots of things we can work on.

“In the first half we played below the standards we have set ourselves.”