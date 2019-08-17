Bielsa refuses to overstate Leeds’ positive start to the season

Marcelo Bielsa was hesitant to read too much into the table as Leeds United went top of the Championship with a win over Wigan.

Patrick Bamford scored a brace to maintain Leeds’ unbeaten start to the season, after Joe Williams had been sent off in the first half for their opponents.

Leeds climb to the summit of the table thanks to the win, and now have seven points from three games.

“It was a deserved and fair result,” said Bielsa. “We could score more goals and make a bigger difference.

“Playing with an advantage is important. We played with experience, a balanced game. We could have shined more.

“It was a game to be careful of the free-kicks. Today we played with more calm in defence.”

Bielsa poured the praise on goalscorer Bamford, highlighting the impact it will have on his mentality.

“For one striker to score goals it’s important because it’s positive for him and his confidence. More knowing he could have scored two or three against Forest too.

“He has a high personality. Of course, to score the goal it’s exciting for him.”

However, Bielsa did not want to get carried away by the fact that Leeds are among the early pace-setters in the division.

“When you make analysis dividing the season it doesn’t help.

“Of course I can only evaluate this positively. Sometimes, when you receive something positive, it can be different in importance to other times. When you are top right now, you cannot say it’s important. If we were not there we might say it was important.”