Bielsa reveals how Leeds’ win over Bolton compares to previous matches

Marcelo Bielsa was impressed with the maturity that Leeds United showed in their 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers, which saw them move back into the automatic promotion places.

Goals from Patrick Bamford and Gjanni Alioski ensured that Leeds clinched a second consecutive 2-1 victory after beating Swansea by the same scoreline 10 days earlier.

Bielsa said: “It’s a game very similar to other games we have played so far. We had chances to score and we didn’t score goals and we suffered on set pieces.

“This was the axis of the game. It was a team who fought a lot.

“We had many chances to score and missed some goals and dangerous actions by the opponent were on set pieces.

“These things have happened many times before in this Championship.

“There’s a difference on the matter of how we played the last minutes of the game, compared to the Swansea game where we won by one goal. We showed more maturity.”

Leeds‘ opening goal came from a Bamford penalty, and Bielsa revealed that the striker had not been told he was the first choice to take spot kicks.

“When Roofe was playing, it was Roofe. And actually as Roofe is not on the pitch we haven’t designated anyone.

“But on penalties there is one point that is very important. Usually the player who takes the ball has an advantage to shoot because he has the ball in his hand. Because he shows he is confident.”

Bielsa was pleased with Bamford’s performance overall, stating: “What makes the difference is when you score goals. For me it’s very important when a No. 9 has a chance to score. It shows that the No. 9 made efforts and deserved to be in a position to score.

“The ideal thing is to score a goal. The worst thing is when you don’t have any chances to score. And the middle point is when you have chances but don’t score.”

Bielsa then denied that the move which led to the penalty came from the training ground.

“To link specific actions you work in the training sessions with actions from the game – I think it’s not a good habit to make a link between training and games.

“Because if we say an action that lets us win a game is thanks to a training session, when we lose we should also think the opposite way.

“As football is so unpredictable I’m sure of one thing. We can’t win games in the training sessions. Training sessions are useful to increase the level of performance for the players and then what happens in the game comes from the skills of the player.

“That’s why for me it’s not a good idea to make a link between actions in a game with what we do in training.”

