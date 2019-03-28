Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed the circumstances that saw fans’ favourite Mateusz Klich almost leave the club last summer.

The Poland midfielder has been one of the Whites’ most consistent players this season having netted seven times and putting in a string of impressive displays to put United firmly in promotion contention.

But the former FC Twente star had tried to orchestrate an exit from Elland Road over the summer after struggling, and then ultimately being sent back out on loan to Holland, during his first year at the club.

Explaining the circumstances behind his struggles and how Klich turned it around, Bielsa said: “Yes, he wanted to go and I would have sold him.

“[Adam] Forshaw was the best player in pre-season. Ronaldo [Vieira] was a talented young player in the club. When he left, [Lewis] Baker was the new solution for this position. In this moment we played against Las Palmas, Klich played, then I was thinking Klich was the best. Before that, I thought about moving Klich out because he would be fourth choice.

“To have one player as a fourth option in one position is not the best thing because then you are keeping the player and he will not play.”

Praising the player’s attitude, Bielsa continued: “Unbelievable his behaviour on the pitch. When something is positive I sometimes say it is better than it is, but there are few players like Klich making so many things in the right way.

“A lot of players attack and defend like him, make movements like him, they can play both sides too, more in the middle or sides, of all these we have a lot of players, but bind them in the same player is so difficult.”

Bielsa, meanwhile, has revealed a triple fitness boost for Leeds going into Saturday’s vital match against Millwall.

