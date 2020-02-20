Bielsa reveals Leeds plan of action if Kiko Casilla receives suspension

Marcelo Bielsa insists Kiko Casilla continues to train as normal, but insists Leeds do have a plan in place in case their No 1 is suspended following an investigation into alleged racist abuse.

The Spaniard is the subject of an ongoing FA investigation into alleged racist remarks aimed at Charlton loanee Jonathan Leko way back in September, with a verdict expected imminently and amid fears Casilla could be handed a ban as a result.

The United manager, however, insists Leeds will await a decision from the FA before making any judgements, though Bielsa insists the situation does need resolving after hanging over the former Real Madrid man for five months.

“It’s a situation we have to resolve. It’s correct we adapt ourselves the way they decide to resolve this situation,” Bielsa told a press conference to preview Saturday’s match against Reading at Elland Road on Saturday.

When asked if Casilla had been affected by the investigation, Bielsa added: “I did not talk with him, but I observed his behaviour and he is totally normal.”

The Whites go into the clash second in the Championship and with a three-point cushion to third courtesy of last Saturday’s confident win over Bristol City and the Leeds manager confirmed he would go into the match with an unchanged side and an unchanged matchday squad.

“The squad is the same,” before asking what Leeds would do were Casilla to be handed a ban in the meantime. “[Illan] Meslier is the option if Kiko doesn’t play. In this situation or in others. When he plays the direction of him was in the level of our expectations.”

Leeds United loanee Meslier, meanwhile, could make a full-time switch to Elland Road this summer – with two conditions needed to be overcome for the arrangement to become permanent.