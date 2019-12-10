Bielsa reveals Leeds plan to stop Hull dangerman Jarrod Bowen

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that he has a plan in place to stop Hull City dangerman Jarrod Bowen on Tuesday night.

Bielsa’s men have the chance to regain top spot in the Championship with a win over the Tigers at Elland Road but they will have to be wary on Bowen, who notched a brace to make it 15 goals for the season in the weekend win over Stoke.

But ahead of the game, Bielsa insists he knows what to expect from the attacking midfielder: “You know how he plays. This season we can see a lot of good attackers in every team. And in most of the teams, not just those at the top.

“This is a very good player who unbalances the team. And he scores because he has a good shot.”

As for Leeds trying to stop him, the Argentine added: “Always we prevent the team how to avoid risk from the opponent when they attack. Our defensive method does not change.

“What chances is the level of the attacker. We don’t underestimate inferior opponents so we prepare ourselves for the worst situation. In this case he’s a great attacker but we keep working in the same strategy and keep trying to improve this.”

Bielsa also admits that he expects a tough game against Grant McCann’s men, adding: “It’s a team with good attackers. They like to play in attack, you can see this. All of them manage the ball well. They have a clear style and they are a dynamic team.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Bamford insists he cannot thank Marcelo Bielsa enough after the Leeds boss stood by him through his lean spell and for calls for him to be axed in favour of Eddie Nketiah.

Bamford’s role in the Leeds side had been called into question earlier in the season after the striker went 10 matches without a goal.

However, an untimely injury sustained by main competition Nketiah saw Bamford retain his place and respond by scoring three goals in his next four.

Asked for his thoughts on Bielsa’s show of faith, Bamford responded: “I can’t thank him enough. I’ve always cried out for someone to believe in me, put their belief in me.” Read more…