Marcelo Bielsa insists it is his job to lift spirits at Leeds following Tuesday’s loss at QPR – and has revealed his team for Friday’s match against West Brom.

United missed the chance to return to the top of the Championship after slipping to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening – and will be looking to make amends when third meets fourth in a crucial Elland Road clash on Friday night.

Bielsa explained why the chance to right the wrongs against West Brom will be a “big stimulation” for his side – and has explained why he is full of hope that Leeds can put it right at Elland Road.

“It’s a right analysis and the loss was not an expected one,” he said of the downbeat mood at the club following Tuesday’s setback.

“When you see the glass is half empty you lose optimism and when you see the glass as half-full you lose self criticism.

“And we need to have coordination between self-cricticsm and optimism.

“We don’t ignore the advantage of our position in the table and we know we have to keep the advantages we have.”

Explaining how he has tried to raise morale after the defeat, Bielsa told his media briefing on Thursday: “It’s an obligation in my profession to overcome the sadness and the hope of the next game is a good recipe for that.

“And it’s completely natural to be sad after a loss. What is strange is when you’re not sad after a loss.

“And to be full of hope when you are playing another game soon is also natural.

“And it’s not advisable to think about the bad things and not think about the good things that are going to come.”

Leeds team news v West Brom

Bielsa has revealed Jack Clarke won’t be considered for selection against West Brom as the club continues to take a cautious approach with the teenage winger.

Clarke has made a big impact this season and there were many who felt his skills could have helped unlock QPR’s defence had he played on Tuesday.

But the winger will remain on the sidelines following his health scare at Middlesbrough recently.

Bielsa also confirmed Leeds would start with the same side that begun at Loftus Road and also confirmed their bench would also be unchanged.

Top scorer Kemar Roofe remains sidelined and is still at least a month away from a return.