Bielsa reveals reasons for Jack Clarke’s lack of Leeds game time

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed why winger Jack Clarke has struggled for game time so far this season.

The 18-year-old joined Tottenham in a £10million deal over the summer but was immediately loaned back to the Elland Road club for the season.

Clarke has yet to feature in the Championship for Leeds this season, although he did start both League Cup outings against Salford and Stoke.

And speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash with high-flying Swansea City, Bielsa explained why Clarke is seemingly struggling to reproduce the form that urged Spurs to move the youngster.

The Argentine said: “He showed in previous times that he is an unbalanced player. He has to show this again, the skills that he has. There are five players who he is fighting with to adapt into the team.

“He’s fighting for his position like everyone. He’s doing this. I’m always watching and analysing everything the behaviour. We then make our conclusions for the team. Sometimes I am right and wrong with all the players.”

As for the game against the Swans, Bielsa is looking to go into the international break with another three points on the board.

He added: “I don’t see a big difference between the games before the breaks or not. If we don’t have the break we want to win the game. To win is always positive.

“They [Swansea] are showing a good level. They have a very clear idea of how to play. They are a solid team. They know how to defend and attack. At the same time they have a good link in transition.”

Get the latest personalised Whites products on our new TEAMtalk Leeds United shop!