Bielsa reveals what has brought out the best in his Leeds players

Marcelo Bielsa believes the pressure of a straight fight for promotion is bringing out the best in his Leeds players.

Bielsa’s men will return to the top of the table with a win over fellow promotion chasers Sheffield United at Elland Road on Saturday, although the Blades also have a massive incentive and will move up to second with a victory themselves.

The Argentine is, however, playing down the significance of what promises to be a mammoth Yorkshire derby clash – although he expects his Leeds players to carry on thriving in the pressure that comes with trying to win a place in the Premier League.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the lunchtime kick-off, Bielsa said: “Taking into account the club we are in, every game is very important. And of course we are reaching the final of this competition. Every game gets more important.

“What we’ve done so far is important too. Because it allows us to be in this position now.

“For me the emotion that you get from big games is very important, and our players have enough experience to manage this kind of situation.”

Bielsa also spoke about the importance of starting the game quickly and grabbing that all-important first goal.

He added: “Both teams have similar strengths, it doesn’t matter when you score, what matter is if you win or not.

“If you score a goal sooner or later it’s important but the most important thing is if this goal allows you to win the game.”