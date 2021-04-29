Marcelo Bielsa has humbly explained why he still hopes to improve his English before signing a new deal at Leeds United, after insisting once again any decision on his future would be on hold until the summer.

Reports in his native Argentina earlier this month suggested that Bielsa had agreed a two-year extension to his contract as Leeds boss. The 65-year-old quickly poured cold water on the talk and said he would release the information if and when it arrived. And now it appears that talks are underway to take Bielsa into his fourth season in West Yorkshire.

Bielsa arrived in June 2018, replacing Paul Heckingbottom, but his contract expires in the summer.

Andrea Radrizzani though is confident another agreement is around the corner, as Bielsa plots a top-10 Premier League finish this term.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Radrizzani said: “I hope to extend it by the end of the season and I think it is possible. We are in discussions.

“There is a common will to continue and so far we have always got along well. We support Marcelo in his work and I think I can say that he is satisfied with his relations with the management of the club.

“Hopefully, we can continue to work together.”

Asked again if he shares Radrizzani’s optimism on a new deal, Bielsa is adamant that any decision will be on hold until the season was over.

Stuart Dallas: Marcelo Bielsa is special Stuart Dallas discusses working under Marcelo Bielsa and just how much belief the Leeds United boss puts into his squad.

“Any reference to this subject, I prefer to make after the competition has finished,” Bielsa insisted. “I appreciate the words of the owner with regards to my continuity, but I agree with what he said about Leeds being prestigious above any others.

“Due to the solidness of this organisation, they have the facility to make adequate/correct decisions.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Bielsa apologies for failing to command English language

Bielsa admits he is ‘debilitatated’ by his inability to communicate effectively in English. Being the perfectionist he is, the Leeds boss wants to get his message out clearly before talking in the language.

“One of my big deficits in English football is not being able to communicate in the language everyone speaks. In one way, it debilitates me, the fact I haven’t learnt how to speak English,” he added.

“Like what you said, and I share this completely. One of the big tools a coach has is transmit his message through his words. One of the things I have dedicated most time to as a coach, is speaking well.

“If there is something I like to do, is lend the significance and the definition of words. To say in the most simple way, without losing richness, what I want to say.

“It is difficult to speak in Spanish to express my ideas simply and briefly. The decision I took to do this in a language that wasn’t mine is to say if I can’t say it in Spanish, how can I say it in English?

“The first one who doesn’t believe this is myself, but it’s my reality. I owe an apology to those who have to listen to me.”

READ MORE: Bielsa gives worrying update on Raphinha as Leeds absence continues