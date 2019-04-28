Bielsa reveals why he chose sportsmanship over Leeds win

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that he let Aston Villa score because English football demands “sportsmanship”.

A 1-1 draw at Elland Road meant Leeds’ Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United secured promotion, but Bielsa will draw praise for his actions after Mateusz Klich put the Whites in front in hugely controversial circumstances.

The home side played on as Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia lay injured and Klich turned the ball in. But after furious Villa protests and a mass melee, which included a red card for Villa defender Anwar El Ghazi, the visitors were allowed to walk in an equaliser and Albert Adomah obliged.

Leeds captain Pontus Jansson almost intervened to stop Adomah scoring, as he appeared to disagree with his manager’s decision.

Bielsa was heavily criticised earlier in the season after admitting that his staff routinely sent spies to opposition training grounds in a bid to gain an advantage, but he proved here that he has a strong sense of fair play.

The draw halted Villa’s 10-game winning run, and the sides could yet meet again in next month’s play-off final.

And explaining why he made the decision after the match, Bielsa claims he felt he did what he thought was best for the integrity of his team.

“We gave it back, we just gave the goal back,” he said.

“Facts are what everyone saw, we express our interpretation of the facts by doing what we did.

“English football is known for sportsmanship so I don’t have to comment, it’s common in England.”

Leeds will now face a play-off battle to get promoted to the Premier League, but Bielsa believes his side should have what it takes to come through.

“I think the performance today against the best team in the Championship at the moment puts us close to what our possibilities are,” he added.