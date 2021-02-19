Marcelo Bielsa insists Leeds United were the better team despite suffering a unfortunate 1-0 defeat to Molineux on Friday night.

An Illan Meslier own goal proved to be the Whites’ undoing as they lost a second straight match.

The defeat also sees Leeds fall to 12th in the league, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side jumping ahead of them.

But Bielsa seemed satisfied with his team’s efforts, arguing they did enough to win the game.

“There was only very few moments of the game we didn’t dominate,” he told BT Sport. “The offensive game we created was sufficient enough to score at least one goal.

“In a game that was [decided by] small margins, I had the feeling that we were the superior side.

“We had 10 chances in the game from different resources. I repeat that I think our offensive game was good.

“I don’t think we conceded the dominance of the game too often. Of course they have two wingers who are very dangerous.

“Although we didn’t dominate them completely, I think our defensive behaviour was good.”

Patrick Bamford had a goal ruled out for offside with just over 10 minutes to go. Tyler Roberts also saw a shot turned away by Rui Patricio at the death as the Elland Road club pushed for an equaliser.

But it wasn’t to be for Leeds on the night, who return to West Yorkshire empty handed.

Bielsa names Wolves’ gamebreaker

The Wolves winner came as a result of a fantastic run and shot by Adama Traore. His long-range strike crashed back off the crossbar before hitting Meslier and trickling into the goal.

And although his effort was the direct cause of Wolves’ winner, Bielsa disagreed that he was the most dangerous player for the home side.

Assessing his performance, the Argentine claimed: “He’s a forward that is complicated. But if you look back on the game, independent of the goal, you can see whether he unbalanced the game for them or not.

“For me personally, the number seven from the opponents was the most important player.”

That player, of course, is Pedro Neto. Fresh from netting a brilliant strike last week, the Portuguese attacker looked bright again against Leeds.

He was unfortunate not to increase his tally for the year with a 25-yard effort in the 12th minute.