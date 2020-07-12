Bielsa explains second half changes that earned Leeds win at Swansea

Marcelo Bielsa has credited the impact of his substitutes for earning his Leeds United side a massive 1-0 win away at Swansea.

The Whites struck their winner through Pablo Hernandez in the 89th minute to to push them ever closer to promotion to the Premier League.

The goal was just reward for Leeds, who had dominated the game again but struggled to find the breakthrough.

Leeds were more dangerous after the break following Bielsa’s decision to make two changes at the interval.

And the Argentine manager says the players introduced in the second 45 minutes proved the difference.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, cited on Leeds Live, he said: “We improved the offensive play in the second half, Ayling had more impact.

“The right side arrived in long spaces, and Pablo moved in this sector as well. In the left, even if we didn’t get damage, Alioski and Harrison in attack gave more continuity than Dallas and Harrison in the first half.”

ON THE BRINK OF PROMOTION

Leeds are now six points clear of third placed Brentford with three games to go. That means just four points from their remaining will be enough to secure promotion.

Excitement is starting to build amongst supporters of the club who feel their 16-year wait to return to the top flight is almost over.

But when asked for his emotions, Bielsa played down the significance of the Sunday’s win, insisting they are not prematurely celebrating anything.

“More than feeling what we feel, we are more relaxed because we taking the steps we had to,” he added.

“Of course, when you score at the end it’s a higher feeling, emotion. The bigger emotion, we didn’t get this yet.”