Bielsa urged to secure two signings as Leeds plan for Premier League

Paul Robinson has told Leeds their immediate transfer priorities after promotion to the Premier League was confirmed.

The West Yorkshire club were guaranteed automatic promotion from the Championship after second-placed West Brom lost 2-1 at Huddersfield.

Leeds had moved on to 87 points on Thursday following their 1-0 home win against Barnsley and West Brom’s defeat left them five points behind with one game to play. A night of wild celebrations followed outside Elland Road after promotion was secured.

Leeds just need a point to be confirmed as champions. They could also earn the honour if Brentford fail to beat Stoke on Saturday lunchtime.

Leeds owe their return to the top flight to the genius of coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Robinson believes planning for the Premier League will begin immediately. The former goalkeeper has also urged Leeds to prioritise the signing of two men who played a key role in their promotion.

Ben White has been a rock at the back following his loan arrival from Brighton. Something of an unknown when he came, White now finds himself linked with big-money moves to Liverpool.

But Robinson insists his signing must be a priority for Leeds. He also wants a deal tied up for Jack Harrison, who has impressed on loan from Manchester City.

“Consolidation is the right word, they need to stay in the Premier League,” Robinson told Sky Sports.

“Spending has to be sensible and has to be geared to keep the club in the Premier League.

“They’ve had a play on loan Ben White from Brighton who has been in my opinion player of the season.

“Him and Jack Harrison would be key if they could possible retain them.

“Brighton have gone on record by saying they don’t want Ben White to leave and quite rightly so.

“I’m sure he will have much bigger potential suitors and maybe even Champions League football because he’s such a good player.

“They have to sign very sensibly. The team that gets you out of the Championship does not always keep you in the Premier League, look at Norwich this year, no disrespect to them but you have to reinforce that team to stay in the Premier League.

“You look at Aston Villa, you invest to stay in the Premier League and they’re hanging on by their bootlaces.

“You have to have a budget, you have to spend it wisely and with Marcelo Bielsa at the helm, Leeds United are a different animal in the transfer market.

“He attracts top players because he is a top player.”

Pundit says Kiko Casilla isn’t good enough

Noel Whelan has claimed Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla “is not good enough for the Premier League”.

Having completed an eight game ban for racism, the Spanish keeper was available for selection again for Thursday’s clash with Barnsley.

However, Casilla was left on the bench with Meslier continuing in goal for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Speaking to Footbal Insider, Whelan said: “He had to stick with Illan Meslier. Meslier was fantastic, everything that he needed to do he did.

“Whenever the corners came in he was brave and got a good punch on the ball. He is not afraid to come over bodies to relieve that pressure.

“I’m glad he did not change a thing. He deserves to keep his place.

“Kiko Casilla is not good enough for the Premier League. After everything that has happened the club need to have a long think. There is still question marks about his ability.”

