Marcelo Bielsa has praised the job Frank Lampard has done at Chelsea and is keen to play down any talk of a rivalry with the Blues boss. Leeds travel to Chelsea on Saturday night feeling confident after a 1-0 win at Everton last time out. However, they meet a Chelsea side who smashed Sevilla 4-0 and have been labelled ‘title favourites’ by this pundit. Much of the pre-match hype has focused on Bielsa’s apparent rivalry with Lampard. The two had a difference of opinion two seasons ago over the so-called ‘Spygate’ row. Leeds and Bielsa were fined for their actions after Lampard spoke out against the Leeds boss. Bielsa though is the perfect gentleman and insists the situation has long since been forgotten. Asked if Lampard got the wrong impression of him, Bielsa replied: “It was already resolved by the authorities how these actions need to be punished. They were analysed by people who needed to analyse them.”

Asked what he learned about the saga and from English football, Bielsa added: “I didn’t learn anything that I didn’t know prior to that. I know the spirit of English football and the punishment I received according to what the authorities deemed. “This indicates to me that it shouldn’t be repeated and this is an aspect that can be deemed as something that I learned.” Chelsea go into the game on the back of a 15-match unbeaten run. After spending the best part of £220m this summer, Leeds may be facing arguably their toughest opponent yet. Speaking about the job Lampard has done, Bielsa commented: “Frank Lampard, during last season he developed a lot of players that were already in the institution. This season he improved the composition of his team choosing players for the positions he deemed he needed. “This is shown by the way the team is playing well and the strength of their squad. There are many different types of components in his team. “There are young players who have developed, and there were signings with experience. Signings with a big future. But if you read what is written about Chelsea you will see and hear all of these things that I have mentioned.” Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter… Raphinha tipped to shine for Leeds

One man who can pose Chelsea problems is last weekend’s matchwinner Raphinha.

He enjoyed an excellent game at Goodison Park and Bielsa will be hoping for more of the same from the Brazilian.

Addressing the qualities he brings to Leeds, Bielsa conceded that he was a big fan of the player.

“He is a player with the capacity to unbalance a team individually. His physical qualities are good, he is a dynamic player.

“It is not difficult for him to go forward and come back or to get in behind and defend.

“The characteristics of the team coincide with his way of playing.”

READ MORE: Lampard bats away Chelsea stat and sends warning ahead of Leeds game