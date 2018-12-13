Marcelo Bielsa has warned Leeds they cannot afford to take their foot off the accelerator at any stage as the club looks to take their fine run of results in the Festive period.

The second-placed Whites are on a run of four straight wins in the Championship and now trail leaders Norwich by just a point – though the most pleasing stat to supporters is the five-point cushion to third-placed Sheffield United.

Relegation-battlers Bolton provide Leeds’ next opponents on Saturday – but Bielsa has told his players they cannot afford to relax for one moment.

“I hope the wins raise our self-esteem,” the Leeds boss said, before warning: “When you relax, you become weaker.”

Bielsa has had a tendency not to not mix up his side, but with injuries biting them hard, the Argentine has vowed to use his squad over the hectic Christmas period.

“We’re trying to find good solutions for this period,” he added. “We have to see how the players cope with the load of the number of games they play in this short time. We have to see if it affects their physical and footballing performance.”

With Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper recently joining the likes of Gaetano Berardi and Luke Ayling on the long-term casualty list that also claimed the loan spell of Jamal Blackman, Bielsa was at least able to confirm that Patrick Bamford is now ready for a start following his hat-trick for the U23s at Burnley in midweek.

Another player on the comeback trail and pushing for his debut is summer signing Izzy Brown, though Bielsa still doesn’t feel the Chelsea loanee is ready for the bench, explaining: “With his style of play he needs to have the right strength and conditioning first.”

One player who has missed out in recent matches is Tyler Roberts, with Bielsa confirming the player is struggling with a knock.

Bielsa on Tyler Roberts’ recent omission from first team and U23s games: “There was a risk for him to be injured and that’s why he didn’t play for the U23s. But the last two days he trained with the first team and he’ll be in the group this Saturday. There is no problem.”