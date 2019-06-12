Bielsa takes firm stance as Leeds reject Samuel Saiz loan approach

Marcelo Bielsa is reported to have made it clear there is no route back for Samuel Saiz at Leeds despite claims the club has rejected a loan approach for the playmaker’s services.

The attacking midfielder left Elland Road at the end of December to secure a loan switch to Getafe, which was due to become a permanent €6.5million switch in the summer.

However, the move back to LaLiga has not worked out as expected for Saiz, who failed to command a regular place in their side as they secured an impressive fifth-place finish in LaLiga and it’s been widely reported that they have opted against making the move permanent.

But that has not stopped what appears to be another side making a loan approach for the 28-year-old. According to Football Insider, an unnamed La Liga outfit have now asked United if they can take Saiz on a temporary basis for next season.

But the Whites are only interested in offloading Saiz on a permanent basis, with Bielsa reportedly informing the player there is no way back for him at Leeds amid claims he could be forced to return to Thorp Arch for pre-season training if a transfer is not arranged before the players are due to report back in three weeks time.

Saiz and his family also want to secure a move back to LaLiga on a permanent basis and the player will await and see what unfolds in the coming weeks.

Saiz cost Leeds around £3m when he arrived from Huesca in July 2017, and they recouped £500,000 in the form of a loan fee from Getafe. It’s reported Leeds are hoping for around £5million for the player who played 53 times for the club, scoring five goals.

Leeds, meanwhile, have been given hope of a deal for top target Helder Costa after Wolves decided to listen to offers for the Portuguese forward.

