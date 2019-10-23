Bielsa takes issue with continued calls for Leeds to start Nketiah, Bamford

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa insisted that he is not yet convinced about starting Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah up front together, despite the latter making another stellar impact from the bench in Tuesday’s draw with Preston.

Nketiah has already proved his worth from the bench this term and the England Under-21 international did so again at Deepdale, coming on as a substitute in the second half to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw for the Whites.

The 20-year-old’s goals-per-minutes ratio now stands at 77 minutes – with first-choice attacker Patrick Bamford only scoring every 250 minutes on average – and in his post-match press conference, Bielsa was asked again why he doesn’t feel he can start the pair up top.

The Argentine took issue with the question and insisted that there is still time for the partnership to work out, saying: “It is natural that people argue about my decision because they don’t have all the reasons I have.