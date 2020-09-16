Bielsa takes responsibility after admitting to major flaws in Leeds defeat

Marcelo Bielsa shouldered the blame for his side’s early exit in the EFL Cup, and admitted that his side did not perform to expectations across every area of the pitch.

The Whites looked set for another early cup exit after a sparkling goalscoring display from Mallik Wilks put Hull in front.

But with the game nearing its conclusion, Ezgjan Alioski levelled the scores deep into injury time to force a penalty shootout.

Both sides were clinical from the spot, but in sudden death, Jamie Shackleton’s saved effort proved pivotal as The Tigers advanced to the third round.

Speaking in a short press conference following the match, Bielsa said: “Without a doubt they put in enough effort. We didn’t defend well and we didn’t attack well.

“There was an error in the co-ordination between all the three sectors in the team. The players didn’t gel together very well.

“This is the responsibility of the coach and, as a result, I feel responsible.”

Ex-Leeds forward Mallik Wilks wreaked havoc through the contest, but Bielsa admitted there was little his side could do to stop a player on such hot form.

“I don’t know if there’s any direct recipe to stop the performance of a player.” added the Argentine.

