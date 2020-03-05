Bielsa talks up Huddersfield strengths as he confirms Augustin absence

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed Jean-Kevin Augustin won’t be fit for Saturday’s clash with Huddersfield – a side he expects to pose his side some serious questions.

Augustin, the January from RB Leipzig, has not featured for Leeds since stepping off the bench in the 1-0 win over Bristol City in mid-February, having sustained a hamstring injury during training.

And the striker will again be absent as Bielsa’s promotion-chasing side go in search of a fifth successive win when they entertain derby rivals Town on Saturday.

“It will be the same group,” Bielsa confirmed when asked if January recruits August and Ian Poveda would feature.

Bielsa, who refused to offer keeper Kiko Casilla any guarantees over his future at the club after he was banned for eight matches after racially abusing an opponent, was then asked if he was expecting a difficult match against Town.

“I remember the previous match was tough, difficult. It was difficult to play well,” he said of Danny Cowley’s side.

“They create chances in this match and we couldn’t make a big difference against that.”

He added: “What I feel that the match on Saturday, this team, they are a better team than the team in the first match against them.”

Asked what their strengths are, Bielsa mused: “It’s a creative team. Their midfielders think more offensive than in the recovery of the ball.

“And the two wingers and the two centre forwards are good players.”

Asked if he felt Cowley had improved their team, Bielsa added: “I think that before January was a period for them where a new manager was knowing his team.

“And what happened from January so far is more similar to the thought of the new manager, what he wants from the team.”

Leeds, meanwhile, will reportedly face strong competition for a striker they have been keeping tabs on, according to Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.