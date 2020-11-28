Bielsa thanks Orta for transfer choice after noting summer signing’s impact

Marcelo Bielsa said that sporting director Victor Orta made the right choice by signing Raphinha after the Brazilian scored his first goal for Leeds United.

Raphinha arrived at the club over the summer to provide more quality in the attacking midfield areas. On just his second Premier League start, he got the winning goal away at Everton.

It was the only goal of the game, despite both sides having numerous chances. But Bielsa thinks Leeds deserved the win – and that Raphinha is already proving his worth.

“It was a very entertaining game,” he told Sky Sports. “The result was a fair one.

“The performance of our team was a satisfactory one. It was very difficult to defend against their forwards who are very good.

“Raphinha has adapted very quickly to the Premier League. Victor anticipated he had the characteristcs to play in the Premier League. He was correct in choosing him.”

Bielsa hails Leeds versatility

In a separate interview with BBC Sport, the Leeds manager praised his players for their versatility and ability in both the attacking and defensive phases.

“We have many players who can play in different areas of the pitch,” he added.

“Those who attack can defend as well, and those who defend know how to attack. This allows for the combinations.”

Indeed, Bielsa highlighted Raphinha once again as a player who is showing his quality in different areas of the pitch.

“Raphinha is a player who can unbalance,” he said. “He can play in any part of the pitch with resources to worry the opponent.”