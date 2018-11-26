Leeds United have reportedly identified Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham as the experienced keeper Marcelo Bielsa wants to help solidify their promotion push.

The Whites are riding high in the Championship table this season, but their hopes of going up have suffered a cruel blow over the past 10 days with both their first and second choice keepers ruled out for varying periods of time through injury.

While Bailey Peacock-Farrell is expected back between the sticks before too long, on-loan Jamal Blackman has been forced to return to parent club Chelsea after sustaining a horrible double leg break.

But with Bielsa having admitted Blackman was poised to take over as No 1, Leeds are looking towards the January market to sign an experienced replacement.

The Whites had initially been linked with Burnley’s Tom Heaton, but the Daily Express claims Rangers man Foderingham is their No 1 target when the winter window opens on January 1.

The well-travelled goalkeeper moved to Rangers in summer 2015 when they were still in the Scottish Championship and has gone on to make 132 appearances for the club.

However, the 27-year-old has dropped down Steven Gerrard’s pecking order this season, making just three senior appearances and it’s believed he could be allowed to move on if the price is right in January. Their current third choice Jak Alnwick is on loan at Scunthorpe and due to return in January – meaning Foderingham could be allowed to move on.

Bielsa was forced to throw in 20-year-old rookie Will Huffer in the win against Bristol City at the weekend and while he did well, Leeds are now ready to make an early January move for the experienced Foderingham if the latest reports are to be believed.