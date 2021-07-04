Leeds United would have a star signing on their hands if Noa Lang produced only half of his best form after sealing a transfer, says one pundit.

The Club Brugge is one of a number of attacking stars with whom Leeds have had links in recent weeks. The 22-year-old, who has now signed a permanent deal in Belgium, contributed to 28 goals on loan from Ajax last term. As a result, reports have claimed that Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa admires his quality.

Despite signing a permanent deal in Bruges, Lang’s manager admitted that he will review his future this summer.

However, he will not come cheap if Leeds – who supposedly want to open talks over a transfer – ramp up their interest. Brugge are after a club-record sale, worth £21.5million.

Speaking to Football Insider after Lang scooped the Jupiler Pro League’s Youth Player of the Year award, Alan Hutton revealed his excitement at a potential deal for Leeds.

“He’s playing in a strong Belgian league,” the pundit said. “It doesn’t matter who you come up against, you still have to go out there and do it.

“To score 17 goals and get 11 assists, I’m pretty sure there will be quite a few people looking at him.

“It will be more difficult but if he can replicate that in the Premier League or even do half of that, you would be more than happy. He’s another young player who is an emerging talent.”

Hutton added that Leeds have a thorough approach to transfers and would reap their rewards if they brought Netherlands Under-21 international Lang to Elland Road.

“Leeds don’t just by a player on a whim, they don’t take a chance. They don’t have that mentality,” the pundit added.

“They cover all bases with these players. If I see Leeds looking at a player, I always think he must be decent.

“If he can come in and light it up in the Premier League like some of their other signings have then they are onto a winner.”

Leeds eye Championship transfer raid

Meanwhile, Leeds reportedly have eyes on Huddersfield star Lewis O’Brien.

The 22-year-old midfielder is one of the most promising talents in the Championship.

He made 42 appearances in the second tier last season, contributing three goals and three assists.